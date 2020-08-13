TB, Malaria Cases Up As COVID-19 Grabs Global Attention
Doctors are warning that the global death toll from diseases like tuberculosis, malaria and HIV could increase sharply this year because of disruption to health services caused by the coronavirus pandemic. One report warns that malaria deaths in Africa could double in 2020. Henry Ridgwell reports
