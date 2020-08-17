COVID Kenya Tourism Women ...

Accessibility links

The annual Great Migration of wildlife across Tanzania and Kenya usually attracts thousands of tourists on safari, bringing income to trades that depend on them - such as souvenir makers. But, as the COVID-19 pandemic has dropped tourism numbers, Kenya's craftsmen and women are suffering.

