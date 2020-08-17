COVID Kenya Tourism Women ...
The annual Great Migration of wildlife across Tanzania and Kenya usually attracts thousands of tourists on safari, bringing income to trades that depend on them - such as souvenir makers. But, as the COVID-19 pandemic has dropped tourism numbers, Kenya's craftsmen and women are suffering.
Episodes
-
August 16, 2020
India Floods ...
-
August 16, 2020
USA VOTES-Coronavirus Politics ...
-
August 16, 2020
COVID Screen Time ...
-
August 15, 2020
COVID Retail Bankruptcies Analysis ...
-
-
August 14, 2020
COVID Turkey ...