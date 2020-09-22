$2 Billion Donated COVID-19 Funds, Material Missing in Kenya
Organizations such as the World Bank, IMF, and the Jack Ma Foundation have contributed aid worth more than $2 billion to aid Kenya’s fight against COVID-19. But much of the money and donated medical supplies have gone missing. President Uhuru Kenyatta had ordered an investigation into the issue.
