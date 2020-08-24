Accessibility links

Nigeria Registers Steady Ginger Sales As COVID-19 Pandemic Ravages World

Nigeria Registers Steady Ginger Sales As COVID-19 Pandemic Ravages World

Nigeria is the world's third largest producer of ginger after India and China and has seen steady sales during the COVID-19 pandemic, as consumers seek the health benefits of the spicy root. But Nigeria's ginger farmers – who use outdated farming methods - have been struggling to benefit.

