Did France Live Up to Expectations?
France has weathered multiple crises in recent years: terrorism, yellow protests, and now, coronavirus. Successive governments champion the country's revolution-era moniker as the land of human rights – but critics say they don't always live by it. That includes the response to COVID-19.
Episodes
-
June 23, 2020
Vulnerable People Facing Significant COVID-19 Impact
-
June 23, 2020
South Africa's Fight Against AIDS ...
-
June 23, 2020
US Protesters Damage Confederate Monuments
-
June 22, 2020
NATO Poland War Games ...
-
June 22, 2020
Nationwide Protests Against Police Brutality, Racism On
-
June 22, 2020
Biden Under Progressives' Pressure for Change ...