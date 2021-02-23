COVID-19 Dashing Marriage Hopes of Young People
Some young people say it is now difficult for them to find love because of COVID-19. Joy Mthimkhulu speaks with VOA Zimbabwe Service's Gibbs Dube and Marvellous Mhlanga Nyahuye on VOA Livetalk about some of the challenges she is facing in trying to get a partner. What's your take on this?
