COVID-19 Dashing Marriage Hopes of Young People

Some young people say it is now difficult for them to find love because of COVID-19. Joy Mthimkhulu speaks with VOA Zimbabwe Service's Gibbs Dube and Marvellous Mhlanga Nyahuye on VOA Livetalk about some of the challenges she is facing in trying to get a partner. What's your take on this?

