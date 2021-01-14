Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Palestine Vaccination Challenges ...

Palestine Vaccination Challenges ...
Embed
Palestine Vaccination Challenges ...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:20 0:00
Direct link

srael is in the midst of an impressive COVID vaccination program but next door the Palestinian Authority has not yet begun to vaccinate its population. As Linda Gradstein reports from Jerusalem, some human rights organizations are calling on Israel to distribute vaccines there as well

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG