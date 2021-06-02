Accessibility links

Former Deputy Bulawayo Mayor Forced to Leave Full Council Meeting

Former Bulawayo deputy mayor, Tinashe Kambarami, who won a Supreme Court case to return to the city council is forced to leave a full council meeting. He was recalled by the MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora. The council argues that he is no longer a local councillor. (Video Credit/CITES)

