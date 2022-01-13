Could Burkina Faso's Husband Schools Be Key to Successful Marriages?
In male-dominated societies like Burkina Faso, wives are most often blamed when marriages run into trouble. But a project funded by the World Bank is testing the concept of teaching men how to be better husbands by taking them to school. Henry Wilkins reports from Yako, Burkina Faso.
Episodes
-
-
January 11, 2022
Africa 54 - January 10, 2022
-
January 11, 2022
South African Companies Introduce Vaccine Mandates as Uptake Slows
-
January 11, 2022
Lovemore Madhuku Says Parly By-elections Waste of State Resources
-
January 11, 2022
Madhuku Attacks Mnangagwa on Proclamation of By-election Dates
-
January 10, 2022
DC Trapeze School