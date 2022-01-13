Accessibility links

Could Burkina Faso's Husband Schools Be Key to Successful Marriages?

In male-dominated societies like Burkina Faso, wives are most often blamed when marriages run into trouble. But a project funded by the World Bank is testing the concept of teaching men how to be better husbands by taking them to school. Henry Wilkins reports from Yako, Burkina Faso.

