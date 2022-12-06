Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Corruption-Weary South Africans React to Latest Presidential Scandal

Corruption-Weary South Africans React to Latest Presidential Scandal
Embed
Corruption-Weary South Africans React to Latest Presidential Scandal

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:10 0:00
Direct link

Cyril Ramaphosa is not South Africa's first president or leader of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party to be dogged by allegations of corruption. While graft claims do not surprise most South Africans, analysts say it is taking a toll on the ANC's popularity. Zaheer Cassim reports

See comments

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG