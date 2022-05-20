Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Login / Register
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Scanning the Corpse's Face: Ukrainians Using Facial Recognition Technology to Identify Russian Soldiers

Scanning the Corpse's Face: Ukrainians Using Facial Recognition Technology to Identify Russian Soldiers
Embed
Scanning the Corpse's Face: Ukrainians Using Facial Recognition Technology to Identify Russian Soldiers

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:00 0:00

The Ukrainian government is using facial recognition software to identify Russian soldiers captured and dead. VOA's Julie Taboh spoke with one software company CEO and an official with the Ukrainian national police about how the technology is contributing to the war effort.

The Ukrainian government is using facial recognition software to identify Russian soldiers captured and dead. VOA's Julie Taboh spoke with one software company CEO and an official with the Ukrainian national police about how the technology is contributing to the war effort.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG