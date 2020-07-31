Corporations Promoting Voting ...

Accessibility links

Hundreds of companies in the U.S. are using a variety of methods to get Americans to vote in November’s presidential election. Many are giving their workers paid time off on Election Day, while others are helping people register to vote, offering reduced fares for transportation to polling stations

