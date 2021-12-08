Coronavirus Omicron Variant Spreading in US, Elsewhere
At least 38 countries have reported cases of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus. Scientists are trying to determine whether it is more dangerous than other strains. Precautionary measures threaten the global recovery from the pandemic with South Africa crying foul at travel restrictions.
