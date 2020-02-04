Philippines Reports First Coronavirus Death Outside China

Accessibility links

As the deadly coronavirus continues to spread worldwide, it has killed its first patient outside China. News reports from the Philippines say a Chinese man from Wuhan, in Hubei province where the virus was first detected, died in a hospital in Manila a few days after arriving there.

