Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

California Reopening Amid COVID-19 Crisis

California Reopening Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Embed
California Reopening Amid COVID-19 Crisis

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:49 0:00
Direct link

Most of California’s counties have relaxed coronavirus restrictions that had shut down restaurants for weeks, and on this past weekend’s Memorial Day holiday big crowds flooded eateries in Orange County’s Huntington Beach. Most customers and restaurants violated social distancing guidelines.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG