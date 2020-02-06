Accessibility links

Coronavirus' Impact on Global Economy Becoming a Worry

With many Chinese cities on a virtual lockdown and businesses closed until next week at the earliest, there are growing concerns about coronavirus's impact on the global economy. On Tuesday, automaker Hyundai Motor said it will suspend production in South Korea, its biggest manufacturing base.

