Copper-Infused Masks ...

At the beginning of 2020, a swimwear factory in the U.S. making designer bathing suits was producing hundreds of them a day. But COVID changed everything, and so this company belonging to designer Karla Colletto had to adapt to survive, like so many others. Maxim Moskalkov has the story.
