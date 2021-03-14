Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Copper-Infused Masks ...

Copper-Infused Masks ...
Embed
Copper-Infused Masks ...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:56 0:00
Direct link

At the beginning of 2020, a swimwear factory in the U.S. making designer bathing suits was producing hundreds of them a day. But COVID changed everything, and so this company belonging to designer Karla Colletto had to adapt to survive, like so many others. Maxim Moskalkov has the story.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG