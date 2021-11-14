Accessibility links

COP26: African Youth Demand Rich Nations Fulfill Promises

Several young African climate activists traveled thousands of miles to Glasgow, Scotland, to be part of the COP26 climate summit — and to convey their sense of urgency to world leaders. Henry Ridgwell spoke with some of them about their climate change experiences and what COP26 must deliver

