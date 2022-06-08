Growing up in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Bismack Biyombo dreampt of playing professional basketball in the United States. His dream has been reality for more than a decade. Off the court he is assisting his country in many ways. VOA’s Betty Ayoub and Sahar Mohammadi traveled to Arizona to learn more about this Phoenix Suns star.
Congolese Basketball Player Biyombo Gives Others a Shot at Better Life
