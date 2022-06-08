Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Login / Register
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Congolese Basketball Player Biyombo Gives Others a Shot at Better Life

Congolese Basketball Player Biyombo Gives Others a Shot at Better Life
Embed
Congolese Basketball Player Biyombo Gives Others a Shot at Better Life

No media source currently available

0:00 0:04:46 0:00
Direct link

Growing up in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Bismack Biyombo dreampt of playing professional basketball in the United States. His dream has been reality for more than a decade. Off the court he is assisting his country in many ways. VOA’s Betty Ayoub and Sahar Mohammadi traveled to Arizona to learn more about this Phoenix Suns star.

Growing up in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Bismack Biyombo dreampt of playing professional basketball in the United States. His dream has been reality for more than a decade. Off the court he is assisting his country in many ways. VOA’s Betty Ayoub and Sahar Mohammadi traveled to Arizona to learn more about this Phoenix Suns star.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG