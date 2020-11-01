Concession Speech ...
Concession speeches from defeated political rivals have traditionally played a key role in the peaceful transfer of power in American democracy. But as VOA’s Brian Padden reports, this year the presidential candidates may not concede on election night or soon after if the results are close.
Episodes
-
November 01, 2020
Muslims Communities Mobilizing to Vote in 2020 U.S Election
-
November 01, 2020
Zimbabweans Excited Over Reopening of Borders
-
-
October 31, 2020
Musawenkosi Ndlovu on United States Elections
-
October 31, 2020
VOA60 Africa - Tanzania Opposition Rejects Early Election Results
-
October 31, 2020
Phithizela Ngcobo Set to Vote in U.S Election