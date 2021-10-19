Colin Powell, First Black US Secretary of State and Top Military Officer, Dies
Colin Powell, the first black U.S. secretary of state and top military officer, died on Monday at the from complications due to COVID-19. His family wrote in a statement on Facebook he was fully vaccinated and had "lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American."
