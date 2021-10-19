Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Colin Powell, First Black US Secretary of State and Top Military Officer, Dies

Colin Powell, First Black US Secretary of State and Top Military Officer, Dies
Embed
Colin Powell, First Black US Secretary of State and Top Military Officer, Dies

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:19 0:00
Direct link

Colin Powell, the first black U.S. secretary of state and top military officer, died on Monday at the from complications due to COVID-19. His family wrote in a statement on Facebook he was fully vaccinated and had "lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American."

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG