Removing Bottle Trend Takes Centre Stage at Euro 2020
UEFA have been forced to ask players to stop removing sponsor bottles from press conferences after a bottle-snatching trend started this week. Ronaldo started the fashion at a pre-game news conference by hiding two Coca-Cola bottles and replacing them with bottle of water. Paul Pogba, was next.
