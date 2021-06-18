Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Removing Bottle Trend Takes Centre Stage at Euro 2020

Removing Bottle Trend Takes Centre Stage at Euro 2020
Embed
Removing Bottle Trend Takes Centre Stage at Euro 2020

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:30 0:00
Direct link

UEFA have been forced to ask players to stop removing sponsor bottles from press conferences after a bottle-snatching trend started this week. Ronaldo started the fashion at a pre-game news conference by hiding two Coca-Cola bottles and replacing them with bottle of water. Paul Pogba, was next.

See comments

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG