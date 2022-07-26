Accessibility links

Owen Dhliwayo Supporting Civil Servants' Strike

Owen Dhliwayo Supporting Civil Servants' Strike
Owen Dhliwayo Supporting Civil Servants' Strike

Harare resident, Owen Dhliwayo, fully supports the stay away Wednesday being planned by civil servants irked by low pay and poor working conditions. Dhliwayo says President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has failed to tackle workers' grievances and other social and economic problems.

