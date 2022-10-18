In Ukrainian history, the city of Zaporizhzhia has served for centuries as a fortress during foreign invasions. Now, as Anna Chernikova reports, the city is once again resuming that role, acting as a haven for thousands of internally displaced people pouring in from the southern and eastern regions of the country.
City of Zaporizhzhia Resumes Historic Role as Fortress
