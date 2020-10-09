Movie Theater Chain Closing All US Locations Over COVID-19
The parent company of the second-largest movie theater chain in America is indefintely closing all 536 U.S. locations Thursday as new movie releases are being postponed and people remain reluctant to go theaters because of the coronavirus pandemic. Cineworld Group says its closing Regal cinemas.
