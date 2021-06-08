Cicadas and Poetry ...

Accessibility links

Billions of cicadas are emerging in the Eastern United States after 17 years underground, and they will make their presence known from four to six weeks. The bugs are especially conspicuous in the Washington area, where a newspaper columnist tells their story and invites his readers to do the same.

