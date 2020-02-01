Accessibility links

Breaking News

Video

Churches Pray for Zimbabwe

Churches Pray for Zimbabwe
Some people dancing at the National Sports Stadium in Harare where churches prayed for an end of Zimbabwe's social, economic and political problems. President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who addressed the church members drawn from various denomications, called for unity among Zimbabweans. (Thomas Chiripasi)

