Zimbabwe Celebrates Finish of New Parliament, Built by China

The Chinese government has finished constructing Zimbabwe's new parliament building outside the capital, Harare, at a cost of about $200 million. It replaces a colonial-era building, but critics say there are concerns about security and China's growing influence. Columbus Mavhunga reports

