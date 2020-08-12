China Hong Kong Tabloid Arrest ...
Crackdowns against pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong took a very public turn this week. Authorities arrested a tabloid owner, marching him in front of cameras through the newspaper’s printing operation in what has been widely decried as a blow to free speech. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.
