China Telecommunications Giant Wants to Train Over 3 Million African Youth on Using Digital Technology

Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei says it wants to train up to three million African youths to work with digital technology, including cutting-edge technology such as artificial intelligence. Nigerian students who took part in a Huawei-sponsored ICT competition say the benefits are enormous.

