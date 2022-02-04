China Exports Traditional Chinese Medicine to Africa
Beijing has been exporting traditional Chinese medicine around the world, including to countries on the African continent. With claims of helping with COVID, these herbal clinics are welcomed by some while others are raising concerns about the effectiveness of such medicines and dosage issues.
Episodes
-
February 04, 2022
Experts: Putin Put Himself in Difficult Position with Ukraine Threat
-
February 04, 2022
The Inside Story-Ukraine Russia Crisis-Episode 25
-
February 04, 2022
Beijing Olympics to Open Amid Hurdles
-
February 04, 2022
Kyiv Residents Anxious Over Possible Russian Invasion
-
February 04, 2022
US Troops on Standby for Deployment to Eastern Europe from Fort Bragg
-
February 03, 2022
Golf: The Senegalese Woman Who’s Beating All the Boys