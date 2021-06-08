Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Children Caught in Ethiopia Civil Strife

Children Caught in Ethiopia Civil Strife
Embed
Children Caught in Ethiopia Civil Strife

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:44 0:00
Direct link

Since the brutal civil war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region began in November, many health care centers in the area have been looted and destroyed. Parents often have to travel for weeks to get care for children injured in battles. VOA’s Heather Murdock has more from Mekelle and Edaga Hamus in Ethiopia.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG