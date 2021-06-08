Children Caught in Ethiopia Civil Strife
Since the brutal civil war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region began in November, many health care centers in the area have been looted and destroyed. Parents often have to travel for weeks to get care for children injured in battles. VOA’s Heather Murdock has more from Mekelle and Edaga Hamus in Ethiopia.
