Cherokee People Demand US Fulfill 200-Year-Old Promise
Nearly 200 years ago, the U.S. government promised the Cherokee people a seat in Congress in exchange for their homelands. So far, it has not delivered. Today, the Cherokee people are calling for Congress to fulfill that promise. There is disagreement over which Cherokee tribes should get the seat
