Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Chauvin Trial Preview ...

Chauvin Trial Preview ...
Embed
Chauvin Trial Preview ...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:29 0:00
Direct link

A racially mixed jury in Minneapolis will decide the fate of a white former police officer whose trial in the death of an African American, George Floyd, starts Monday. Video showing former officer Derek Chauvin as he knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes sparked protests around the world,

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG