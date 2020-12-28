Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Chaos At MDC-T Extraordinary Congress

Chaos At MDC-T Extraordinary Congress
Embed
Chaos At MDC-T Extraordinary Congress

No media source currently available

0:00 0:05:53 0:00
Direct link

There was chaos at the MDC-T Extraordinary Congress on Sunday when some party activists were struck off the voters' roll. Thokozani Khupe stormed out of the venue of the event and immediately claimed that her bitter rival Douglas Mwonzora had rigged the election. She went on to suspend him.

See comments

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG