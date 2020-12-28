Chaos At MDC-T Extraordinary Congress
There was chaos at the MDC-T Extraordinary Congress on Sunday when some party activists were struck off the voters' roll. Thokozani Khupe stormed out of the venue of the event and immediately claimed that her bitter rival Douglas Mwonzora had rigged the election. She went on to suspend him.
