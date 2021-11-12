Accessibility links

Emerging Politicians With Direct Ties to Africa, Changing Face of American Politics

The different diaspora groups that make up the United States inevitably have fought for representation through the voting process. VOA is profiling a group of emerging politicians with direct ties to Africa, changing the face of American politics. One is Oye Owolewa, whose parents came from Nigeria.

