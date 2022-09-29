Accessibility links

Chamisa Says No Need for Zanu PF to Block U.N Supervised Elections in Zimbabwe

The leader of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change, Nelson Chamisa, says Zanu PF should not cry foul over calls for the United Nations to supervise Zimbabwe's forthcoming elections. (Video: Rutendo Mawere)

