Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Chamisa Blocked from Visiting Sikhala at Chikurubi Maximum Prison

Chamisa Blocked from Visiting Sikhala at Chikurubi Maximum Prison
Embed
Chamisa Blocked from Visiting Sikhala at Chikurubi Maximum Prison

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:20 0:00
Direct link

The leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change, Nelson Chamisa, says it is embarrassing that the Ministry of Justice denied him access to locked up party lawmakers Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole and 14 other CCC activists. They are facing charges of inciting violence. (Video: CCC)

See comments

The leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change, Nelson Chamisa, says it is embarrassing that the Ministry of Justice denied him access to locked up party lawmakers Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole and 14 other CCC activists. They are facing charges of inciting violence. (Video: CCC)

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG