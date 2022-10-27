The leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change, Nelson Chamisa, says it is embarrassing that the Ministry of Justice denied him access to locked up party lawmakers Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole and 14 other CCC activists. They are facing charges of inciting violence. (Video: CCC)
Chamisa Blocked from Visiting Sikhala at Chikurubi Maximum Prison
