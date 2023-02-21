Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Cemeteries Overwhelmed as Quake Victims Returned to Syria for Burial

Cemeteries Overwhelmed as Quake Victims Returned to Syria for Burial
Embed
Cemeteries Overwhelmed as Quake Victims Returned to Syria for Burial

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:38 0:00
Direct link

The bodies of Syrians killed in Turkey's earthquake are being returned home for burial, overwhelming local cemeteries. Millions of Syrians fled to Turkey to seek refuge from the civil war. Dorian Jones reports from Syria. Camera: Mouneb Taim, Moawia Atrash, Ahmad Fallaha

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG