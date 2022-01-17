Accessibility links

CDC Updates Guidance as Omicron Rages

CDC Updates Guidance as Omicron Rages
CDC Updates Guidance as Omicron Rages

Research indicates the omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads faster than its predecessors, and experts warn more mutations of the virus are likely. As omicron infections surge in the United States, U.S. President Joe Biden promises his administration will purchase a billion COVID-19 tests

