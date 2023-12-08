CCC Urges Voters to Flock to Polling Stations on Saturday
Citizens Coalition for Change spokesperson Promise Mkhwanazi says opposition supporters should vote Saturday despite a court order barring expelled party lawmakers from participating the byelection. He says CCC has filed a Supreme Court application which has set aside the High Court order. (VOA)
Episodes
-
-
-
December 07, 2023
Purple Yam Native to Philippines Enjoys Growing Popularity in US
-
December 07, 2023
Mexican Journalist Granted US Asylum After 15-Year Journey
-
December 06, 2023
Namibia’s Seal Population at Risk Due to Ocean Waste
-
December 06, 2023
Chinese Authorities Host Food Festivals in Kenya