Learning English
CCC Urges Voters to Flock to Polling Stations on Saturday

Citizens Coalition for Change spokesperson Promise Mkhwanazi says opposition supporters should vote Saturday despite a court order barring expelled party lawmakers from participating the byelection. He says CCC has filed a Supreme Court application which has set aside the High Court order. (VOA)

