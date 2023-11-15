CCC Says Parliamentary Recalls A Zanu PF Hatchet Job
Clifford Hlatshwayo, leader of the opposition CCC in the House of Assembly, says there is a hidden hand in Speaker of the House Jacob Mudenda's remarks that the opposition party's recalls were made earlier than a court ruling blocking Sengezo Tshabangu from axing more CCC MPs. #ccc #zimabwe
Episodes
November 15, 2023
CCC Says SADC Should Resolve Political Crisis in Zimbabwe
November 15, 2023
'Abduction of CCC Activists Continues in Zimbabwe'