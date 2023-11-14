Accessibility links

CCC Crying Foul Over Killing, Brutalization of Party

Gift Ostallos Siziba, deputy spokesperson of the Citizens Coalition for Change, crying foul over the killing and brutalization of party members by suspected state security agents. CCC’s Tapfumanei Masaya, who was abducted on Saturday in Mabvuku, found dead in Harare. #ccc #zimbabwe

