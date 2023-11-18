CCC Activists Paying Last Respects to Slain Activist Pastor Tapfumaneyi Masaya

Accessibility links

Citizens Coalition for Change activists paying last respects to party member Tapfumaneyi Masaya who was killed by suspected state security agents who abducted him while he was conducting a door to door campaign ahead of the December 9 council and parliamentary by-elections. (Video: Tobias Mudzingwa)

