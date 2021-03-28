Cameroon Vinyl Museum ...
Cameroonian music lover Paul Tchana opened a tiny record shop in the early 80s and built a collection of more than 5,000 original, vinyl records. When compact discs arrived, his little record store struggled but eventually became a museum, with customers going there to learn about music history.
