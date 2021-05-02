Cameroon Mobile Vet
Cameroon’s agricultural sector employs the majority of the country’s workers, but too many know too little about the soil that provides, resulting in inefficient farming. To help Cameroon’s farmers, a computer engineer created an electronic analysis kit to test soil quality and suitability for crops
