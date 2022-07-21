Former military instructors from the United States and the United Kingdom have volunteered to train members of the Ukrainian territorial defense and special police forces. Anna Kosstutschenko observed the training process. Camera, video editing: Andriy Dubchak
Amid War, US Instructors Are Training Ukrainian Infantry
