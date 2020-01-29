Accessibility links

California High School Forces Students to Lock Away Phones

A high school in California is asking students give up their phones during the day by having them deposit the devices in a specially sealed pouch. This, the school says, is being done to combat distractions and increase learning. Some students are finding the separation from their phone difficult.

