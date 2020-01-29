California High School Forces Students to Lock Away Phones
A high school in California is asking students give up their phones during the day by having them deposit the devices in a specially sealed pouch. This, the school says, is being done to combat distractions and increase learning. Some students are finding the separation from their phone difficult.
Episodes
-
January 29, 2020
Iraqi Protesters Defiant as Clashes Intensify
-
January 29, 2020
Trump Impeachment Wrap Day 7
-
January 29, 2020
Thai Tourism Industry on Alert to Stop Spread of Coronavirus
-
January 29, 2020
Bolton Testimony Could Change Trump Impeachment Trial
-
January 29, 2020
Police Looking for Undocumented Foreigners
-
January 28, 2020
VOA Zimbabwe's The Connection Show