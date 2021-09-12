California Governor Hopes to Beat Back Recall Effort
California voters will decide on Tuesday whether to remove Governor Gavin Newsom in a recall election. Mike O'Sullivan reports that both Democrats and Republicans are aggressively mobilizing voters either for or against the Democratic governor. Camera: Genia Dulot, Elizabeth Lee for homeless video
