California Governor Hopes to Beat Back Recall Effort

California voters will decide on Tuesday whether to remove Governor Gavin Newsom in a recall election. Mike O'Sullivan reports that both Democrats and Republicans are aggressively mobilizing voters either for or against the Democratic governor. Camera:  Genia Dulot, Elizabeth Lee for homeless video

