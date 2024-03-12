Busisa Moyo on American Business Executives Visiting Zimbabwe
Busisa Moyo of the ZImbabwe Investment Development Agency says visiting American business exectives under the Atlanta Black Chambes have shown keen interest in opening businesses in the country. He made these remarks on the sideline of the Zimbabwe-US Business Summit in Harare. (VOA)
